Nostalgia for 90s malls: The shift from social hubs to ghost towns

This video of what a mall in the '90s was like during the holidays feels strikingly different from what malls are like today. It also brings back a rush of nostalgia that I wasn't prepared for.

Sadly, what stands out most to me in this video is the amount of talking and interaction between everyone in the mall. It's bittersweet to view people living life in the days before constant scrolling was a thing. Today, most indoor malls feel dead and bleak compared to the energy in this video. This makes me think about the documentary "Jasper Mall," about a once-bustling mall that has turned into a near ghost town of a building.

The video of the mall from the '90s makes me want to go back in time for a day (or forever) and experience a more unplugged version of life. Perhaps this is just a case of viewing the past through rose-tinted glasses, but I sure am missing the feel of the '90s era portrayed in the recording.

