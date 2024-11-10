The New York Times Tech Guild built a page of games to play during the strike

If you broke your Wordle and Connections streaks to support the striking New York Times tech workers, they also have your back. The NYT Tech Guild, the union representing the striking workers, has a page of games to keep you entertained until the strike ends. The games are all created by the tech workers themselves and hosted on various sites.

Since its inception last week, the Guild Builds site has added games and other fun stuff. There is Strikle and Connections: Strike Edition, essentially clones of Wordle and Connections, respectively. NYT Tech Guild Word Search is a strike-themed word search that doesn't have the same mechanic as Strands but is nonetheless satisfying. Match Strike is a match game using picket signs. Strikeman is a Hangman, but once again, with strike-related words.

My favorite is Frogger 8th Avenue, in which you navigate a striker across 8th Avenue, avoiding cars and evil executives who try to intimidate them from joining the picket line.

Scabby's Fair Contract Builder enlists Scabby the Rat to help build a good contract, avoiding loopholes and bad proposals that drop from above.

The most recent addition is a trivia and jokes page full of mostly corny jokes. The bottom half of the page includes recipes, as the NYT Cooking site is also under the purview of the Tech Guild. These include Strike Beans and Rice, Solidarity Soup, and "We've got beef with management" Stuffed Mushrooms.

