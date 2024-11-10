"Your body, my choice" coiner Nick Fuentes doxxed

In the wake of Trump's victory, many of his supporters have gone fully mask off – even if, in the case of outspoken white supremacist Nick Fuentes, the mask was barely on in the first place. In recent days, Fuentes has become the face of the unrepentant, ghoulish glee of Trump's far-right base, advocating for every word of Project 2025 and harassing countless women over the Internet.

His rallying cry through all of this was "Your body, my choice," a schadenfreude-filled repudiation of the weird and wacky idea that women might have rights. Fuentes has been reprehensible in public spaces for years, but now he's moving onto the "finding out" stage: he has been doxxed by his disgruntled victims, with his personal details leaked onto the Internet for all to see.

After going viral with the phrase "your body, my choice," Nick Fuentes has had all of his personal details doxxed on Twitter by women.



Obviously, I won't be sharing those details here, and doxxing is generally bad practice, but Nick having his privacy invaded after gleefully doing the same to others with the air of a bully burning ants with a magnifying glass feels oddly fitting. A shame it hasn't slowed his Twitter tirade of hateful rhetoric.