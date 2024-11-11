8BitDo Retro Keyboard now comes with mechanical keypad

8BitDo's Retro Keyboard (previously at Boing Boing) evokes classic Nintendo 8-bit consoles while adding mechanical keyswitches, and now there are 108 of them. Say hello to numerical keypads! And it comes with those giant Super Buttons too.

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

108-key full layout. Integrated numpad and function key shortcuts.

Kailh Box White Switches V2. Dye-sub PBT keycaps. Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dye-sublimation PBT keycaps with MDA-like height.

Fast-mapping on programmable buttons (no software needed).

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software.

