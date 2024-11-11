Elon Musk is the new Kari Lake as he gloms on to Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Remember when Kari Lake glommed on to Donald Trump, hoping to bask in the toxic rays of his orange shadow, only to wear out her welcome at Mar-a-Lago? Now it is Elon Musk who has hitched himself to Trump — seemingly the MAGA leader's new best buddy as the two billionaires golf together, dine together, and even take calls from foreign leaders together.

But of course, what happens next is inevitable. "They're both narcissists, and there can be only one narcissist as head of the country, and that's Donald Trump," said tech journalist Kara Swisher on CNN this morning, via Daily Beast. "Trump goes through people like tissues, essentially. And even if it's Musk, they're going to clash at some point."

The only question is when. If you're searching for a new betting pool to start, look no further.

From Daily Beast:

Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump's Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. … "While Musk himself is still not expected to take any kind of formal position inside Trump's administration, given how complicated it would be with his companies, what's becoming clearer tonight is that he doesn't really need to," [CNN's Kaitlan] Collins added. "One source told me, Elon Musk is having just as much influence from the outside." Other commentators have noted that Musk's persistent presence at the resort over the past few days appears to be unnerving some members of Trump's transition team, who have reportedly already come to view the tech tycoon as something of the "guest who wouldn't leave" after the party.

Previously: Donald Trump suffers from a case of "the ick" with Kari Lake — tries to nudge her away from Mar-a-Lago

