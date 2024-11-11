Gangs shoot at Spirit Airlines flight from Florida trying to land in Haiti — flight attendant grazed

Gangs shot at a Spirit Airlines flight that was about to land in Haiti today, forcing the plane of 48 passengers to change course and make an emergency landing in the Dominican Republic. The international airport in Port-au-Prince then shut down the rest of its flights.

Meanwhile, one of the flight attendants on board was grazed during the gunfire, but fortunately suffered only minor injuries.

The plane, which had taken off from Ft. Lauderdale, was left with multiple bullet holes dotting both its inside and out (see video below, posted by Breaking Aviation News & Videos).

"The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince is aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports," the US State Department warned today, via NBC News.

From NBC News:

Haiti has been overcome by armed groups vying for control after a power vacuum was left by the assassination of democratically elected President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Ariel Henry, the prime minister at the time, assumed the role of presidency and failed to hold elections despite being deeply unpopular. And when he once again delayed elections earlier this year, violence ensued as armed militias plunged the country into civil unrest and put the lives of civilians in danger. Henry said in April that he would resign once a transitional government is brokered by other Caribbean nations and parties.

Spirit — as well as American Airlines and JetBlue — has suspended flights to Haiti and will be returning the diverted passengers and crew members back to Florida.

Spirit Airlines flight NK951 attempting to land in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince has been struck by gunfire, forcing it to be diverted to the Dominican Republic.



At least one person, a flight attendant, was grazed by a bullet, a source said.



All flights in and out of the… pic.twitter.com/NBBOzvRRmI — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 11, 2024

Previously: Haiti premier to resign as gang violence "spirals" out of control

