Kamala Harris lost because she wasn't a lifelong bully, says Lara Trump (video)

After days of playing the blame game, with Democrats finger-pointing their way out of an explanation as to why Kamala Harris lost to convicted felon Donald Trump, stable genius Lara Trump thinks she has the answer: Harris "insulted people" and that's "how you lose the American public."

But when reminded on Fox News that the ill-tempered president-elect insulted Harris by calling her "dumb" (among the interminable list of other insults he's flung at just about anyone who's ever crossed his path), Lara explained, "Well this is not out of character for him. This is who he has already been."

In other words, if Harris had only been a cruel bully from the get-go, she might have had a chance. Welcome to MAGAland. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Lara Trump's defense of Donald Trump's constant insults, racism, and derogatory personal attacks is it's "not out of character for him, this is who he's always been". Let that sink in. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/exBCw3GeUR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 11, 2024

