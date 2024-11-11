Scalpers selling PS5 Pro at a loss after slow opening weekend

There are no lines out the door to grab the $700 PlayStation 5 Pro, now available in stores, and as a result scalpers are selling theirs at a loss.

A number of sellers currently have Buy It Now consoles on sale for £680-£700, while others have auctions currently sitting between £510 and £670 – while these auctions will likely rise before they end, it seems less likely that they will surpass the console's £700 retail price. The situation appears to be the same in other countries, including Japan. Otaku Research Institute reports that while the console is now seemingly sold out at most Japanese retailers, some stores were selling it throughout most of launch day without the need for reservations.

Every Best Buy in my town has plenty in stock this morning. If you're wondering why scalpers don't hold on to them until tariffs boost prices, two things: first, scalpers need fast turnaround, and second, tariffs force up prices, not demand.