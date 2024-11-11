Shooter at Ohio nursing home was 70-year-old resident — he needed room repairs so he grabbed his gun

The Ohio man who shot two people at a nursing home on Friday turned out to be a 70-year-old resident, who decided to settle his frustrations over some repair issues once and for all — with a gun.

The elderly gentleman, Roger Murray, "had filed multiple repair requests for his apartment and felt his requests were not being adequately met," explained the New London Police Department in a press release. "He was further distraught over the matter due to a pending site inspection."

It's not clear why Murray had a gun at a nursing home in the first place, but he went after 52-year-old Lora Gahagan, shooting her in the torso, and 56-year-old Kenneth Hawk, shooting him in the head, before taking his own life. After the shootings, the two victims locked themselves in a room until help arrived.

Fortunately, the staff members survived their injuries and have already been released from the hospital.

From The Independent:

The shooting unfolded just after 10:50 a.m. at the Windy Acres senior living retirement facility on Friday, November 8. Police arrived to find the two injured employees locked in the main office…. "We are happy to say that both victims have since been released from the hospital and are resting at home," police said. "We wish to praise them for their actions during that stressful situation." New London Chief of Police Joe Hicks said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

No threat, that is, until the next angry American decides to take action.

