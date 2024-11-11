Sister relationship destroyed after Trump supporter defends husband's threatening "dark humor"

A clueless Trump supporter turned to Reddit seeking validation after her sister disowned her for laughing at her husband's threatening remarks about women's bodies. But Redditors had only scorn for her behavior.

During a social gathering at her sister's home, the Redditor (a 34-year-old woman using a throwaway account) and her husband began talking about the election. "My sister freaked out when she realized my husband and I voted for Trump because she assumed we'd vote for Kamala," said the Redditor. "Things got heated and my husband ended up saying, 'your body, my choice' to her as a joke. I had seen the joke circulating online so I knew what he was referencing and laughed. My husband and I are both pro-choice and it was just a joke."

She continued:

My sister started screaming at us to leave after he said it. I tried calming her down by saying he was just joking but she wouldn't listen. She asked me if I was okay with what he said and I said yes because he was only joking. He has dark humor so he often says shocking things for laughs. She ended up physically pushing us out of her house and slammed the door in our faces. We called an uber and by the time we were home, I had received a long text from my sister. She said she never wants to see me or my husband again because of the joke he made. I was devastated because she is my sister who I love more than anything. I tried telling her that politics is not worth destroying our relationship. I told her I'd never let anyone hurt her and it was just a stupid joke that was circulating online. She said she will never feel safe in my husband's presence ever again and that she will never see me the same. This is the first time my husband has ever said a joke like that to her so she has no reason to feel unsafe around him. I think she misunderstood the joke and thought he was threatening violence when he was just making an abortion joke. I understand the joke was inappropriate, misogynistic, and disrespectful but she is my sister. Both of our parents are dead so she is the only family I have left. I don't know what to do because we already apologized. She was also the one who started it when she started freaking out about us voting for Trump. She knows we are small business owners so I thought she'd understand why we voted for Trump. We are just trying to make ends meet, we are not racist or sexist or any of the words she was spewing at us.

She said he wanted to share the story on Reddit to get advice: "How do I get through to her that she's overreacting?"

She didn't get the advice she was thinking. Here are some typical responses from other Reddit users:

"I'm still waiting to hear the joke. Nothing y'all said is funny IMO – nor I suspect, to all the women unable to make such an important choice under the current law."

"Your husband made a joke about assaulting your sister- and you laughed with him??"

"FAFO (F*** Around and Find Out). I wouldn't speak to you again if I was your sister either. As a woman, how can you find that funny. Gross"

"Essentially he threatened her with rape and you laughed."

"Your husband made a joke about raping and impregnating his sister-in-law, and then forcing her to carry that baby to term."

"Actions have consequences."

"Even better, she supported a convicted rapist who tried to overthrow our democracy because she's a SMALL BUSINESS OWNER. Which will, I'm sure, go awesomely for her after the tariffs and deportations usher in the next Great Depression."

"It's not an abortion joke, it's a rape joke. You need to do some soul searching on why you think it's OK for your husband to 'joke' about raping your sister"

"Lots of people aren't saying it as a joke. Not something to joke about given the state of the US right now."

"We are just trying to make ends meet," she said. "Wait'll those tariffs come around, then see how that small business owner excuse holds up.

