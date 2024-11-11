These mysterious fiery falling objects in sky over Dallas weren't meteors (video)

On Saturday night, residents of Dallas, Texas were treater with a fiery spectacle in the sky as a slew of falling objects lit up the sky. What were they? Well, we know what they are not.

According to meteorologists, it wasn't a meteor shower. More likely is that it was a pile of random space junk falling from low Earth orbit which NASA unfortunately refers to as the "World's largest garbage dump."

The space agency reports that "there are close to 6,000 tons of materials in low Earth orbit."

"You wouldn't be blamed for assuming the falling debris was part of a meteor shower, though," reports WFAA. "Two meteor showers are currently flashing in the night sky across the US, the Southern Taurids reached their zenith last Tuesday morning and the Northern Taurids will reach their peak on Nov. 12."

