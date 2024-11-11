This new flexible display using contact lens materials can be pulled, stretched up to half its length, twisted, and folded up

LG demonstrated a new flexible display that doesn't just fold in half like those in new smartphones. This one can be stretched up to 50 percent of its length—from 12" to 18". It can also be twisted and folded without breaking.

From Interesting Engineering:

New display wiring methods and a unique silicon material used in contact lenses were among the cutting-edge technologies that enabled this accomplishment, claims LG.

The tech titan declares that the screen can be stretched over 10,000 times without sacrificing image quality, even in extreme weather conditions.

The company has demonstrated several possible uses, including an automotive display that can change shape and be controlled with hand gestures and a wearable screen that gives firefighters real-time information.