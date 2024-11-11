Use this AI device to record, transcribe, translate, and summarize audio

TL;DR: Use AI to record, transcribe, translate, and summarize audio with the Focais, on sale for $99.99 (reg. $149).

It's not that I'm not paying attention. It's just that nobody remembers EVERY word your boss says, right? And let's be real: 7 am meetings are setting everyone involved up for failure. That's why I'm glad I'm not going to be the only one listening to my meetings now. No, I didn't hire an assistant just because I can't wake up on time. I'm using a Focais Voice-Activated AI Recorder.

This AI-powered audio recorder automatically starts capturing audio whenever it hears a voice. It's so useful for recording meetings and so many other little moments I would normally forget. And it's on sale for $99.99 (reg. $149).

But just wait until you see what else it can do.

Why not use an app?

So I tried using a few different audio recording apps. The audio was tinny and it just took too long to decipher the recordings, but that's not the only reason the Focais is my new favorite toy.

This AI-powered recorder isn't just another audio tool, and it does so much more than just listen. It can summarize and even translate recordings in seconds. The integration with AI allows for real-time transcription with over 98% accuracy, so it's it ideal for students trying to follow a lecture or me, fighting for my life to stay awake in a morning meeting.

The Focais even supports translation in over 120 languages, so you're not stuck with just one language, whether you're working with international teams or accessing multilingual content. The best part? The built-in summarization feature, powered by GPT-4, condenses long meetings or lectures into clear, actionable notes that you can review later.

With its smart voice activation, it records only when it detects sound, saving your 20-hour battery and memory for the important parts. This means no more frantic rewinding of recorded audio, just smooth, effortless listening.

Get a second set of ears.

Get the Focais Meet One on sale for $99.99.

Focais: Meet One – Voice-Activated AI-Powered Recorder – $99.99

