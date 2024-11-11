What happens when a F1 driver goes go-karting?

Youtuber Max Fosh has graced the illustrious pages of Boing Boing before, mostly thanks to his off-the-wall pranks and legendary commitment to the bit. As is his wont, however, he's back with another scheme: embarrassing his friends at the go-kart track by secretly switching with professional Formula 1 driver Jack Aitken.

One doesn't need to be a detective to imagine how that goes, but the full saga is engrossing from end to end all the same, not least because of the meticulous planning needed to switch one driver out for another while a race is happening. That is, after all, what I enjoy about Fosh's work: the Mission Impossible levels of planning and coordination, all in service of a thankfully harmless punchline. Never stop being silly.