"Wicked" toys from Mattel featuring link to porn site pulled from shelves, now available on eBay

Mattel released Wicked dolls for kids with "Wicked.com" printed on the packaging. See below.

Unlike WickedMovie.com, Wicked.com invites visitors to "Watch over 25 years of award-winning porn movies and parody porn films in 4k HD and check out videos directed by Stormy Daniels!"

Oops!

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page," reads a company statement.

"We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information."

The Glinda and Elphaba dolls featuring the incorrect URL have been pulled from Amazon and Target stores already. But don't worry, there are plenty of these now-collectibles available on eBay. One pair sold yesterday for $280 although prices are currently around $70/per doll.

The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a porn site on the box 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iW4mNVAlPE — just2good (Sarah Genao) (@just2goodYT) November 9, 2024

