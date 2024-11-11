You'll get double the fun with Minecraft Java and Bedrock, now just $20 for both!

TL;DR: Save 33% on Minecraft's Java and Bedrock worlds, now only $19.97 (reg. $29) through November 17.

What's the world's best sandbox and world-building game? Minecraft! You probably played it as a kid or teenager, but the old saying does apply here: it's an oldie, but a goodie. If you've gotten into a Minecraft revival recently, then you know just how fun it is to play solo and build your own limitless virtual worlds.

This deal is tailor-made for everyone to seasoned block breakers or world-creators. For only $19.97 (reg. $29) you can get both Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions in one simple download through November 17.

The best of both worlds

Having the Java and Bedrock editions means you've got infinite worlds to create and build in. Explore Minecraft's biomes, resources, and mobs, and craft your way through. Feeling more adventurous? Go into the game's Survive mod to battle mysterious foes, discover exciting scenes, and travel through dangerous dimensions. You can even customize your skins within each version.

Java vs. Bedrock

While Minecraft is at the core of Java and Bedrock, these editions have a few limitations. For one, you can only game with another Minecrafter if you're using the same version — Java users can only play with users with Java (same applies for Bedrock!).

You might prefer playing on Java since it usually gets the latest updates and features first (it's like a testing ground for Bedrock). Love modding? Java lets you join a vibrant modding community, which lets you enjoy a fully customizable Minecraft experience!

That's not to say Bedrock doesn't have any fun features. This edition has an in-game marketplace where you can purchase skins, texture packs, worlds, and mini-games created by Minecraft's creators, Mojang, and other community creators. But with both Java and Bedrock, you have endless building and modding opportunities.

Important note: Java users can only play on desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux). Meanwhile, Bedrock users have more flexibility with the platform they game on, which includes smartphones, Chromebooks, PCs, and controllers.

You'll have the best of both worlds when you get the Java and Bedrock Minecraft worlds for just $19.97—that's the best price online, but it's only available until November 17 T 11:59 PM Pacific!

Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition (Digital Download)

Only $19.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.