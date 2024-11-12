Children terrified by parent prowling around schoolyard in Pennywise clown costume (not on Halloween)

Children at an Aberdeenshire, Scotland elementary school were freaked out when they spotted Pennywise the creepy clown from IT prowling around the schoolyard.

According to Laurencekirk Primary School officials, it turned out not to be a real killer clown but rather one of the students' parents pulling an "ill-judged" prank.

"We are aware that a parent, dressed in a Halloween costume, appeared at a classroom window at pick-up time yesterday afternoon, frightening some of the children," staff said. "Staff acted swiftly by pulling down the blinds and reassuring pupils as well as speaking directly to the parent involved."

"We are offering support to any of our pupils that require it."

Seems like the parent might need also need some psychological support.

(Press & Journal)

