Dog invents clever new way to climb stairs

A Chihuahua named Diego has invented a new and clever way of walking up stairs that I've never seen it before. He walks from one side of a step all the way to the other side, then climbs up to the next step and repeats the pattern, going the opposite direction. He continues until he's two steps from the top and does a quick double bounce to the landing and continues on his merry way. It's hilarious, but it gets the job done!

According to "We Rate Dogs," who posted the video, the technique is called "zigzag to the top," for reasons that will become very clear when you watch it. Whatever it's called, it's adorable. I love how it looks like Diego's playing his own version of Super Mario Bros. We Rate Dogs scores Diego a 13/10, and I concur—it's a very well-earned 13.

