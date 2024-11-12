Don't be like Michael Scott! Present data like a pro with Microsoft Visio's diagramming tools

TL;DR: Transform your data by putting it into clean, easy-to-read diagrams with Microsoft Visio 2021 Pro, now on sale for $17.97 (reg. $249) until November 17.

As much as you love how hilarious The Office's portrayal of #corporatelife is, one thing's clear: you definitely don't want to be known as the Michael Scott of your own office. Instead of flailing around trying to present your numbers and data without any visuals, let Microsoft Visio step in and help you impress Pam, Dwight, and Jim (aka your team!).

Put your complex data in engaging and sleek diagrams with Microsoft Visio's diagramming tools. Through November 17, lifetime access is available for only $17.97 (reg. $249)!

This is the ultimate tool for any diagramming need — Michael could've run meetings like a real pro if he had Visio. Select one of the platform's countless templates and over 250,000 shapes to get started. You can easily create flowcharts to visualize how your numbers and figures interact, org charts to show off your team's responsibilities, and even floor plans if you're an architect or designer.

Running into issues with project issues and want to work through potential solutions? There's no need to struggle like Michael does (no shade, we love him!). Visio can help managers and team leads visualize problems with fishbone diagrams and SWOT analysis. You might just impress the Stanleys and Tobys of your office!

This software is also incredibly helpful if you need to demonstrate how systems and devices work together, thanks to its offering of network diagrams, templates, etc. You can even generate diagrams like org charts from Microsoft sources like Excel, Exchange, or Entra ID.

On top of all its diagramming tools, Visio lets you draw and annotate your diagrams with your finger or a PC-compatible stylus on touchscreen-enabled devices.

Visio is loved by customers, earning 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp, so don't miss your chance to save hundreds on Microsoft's top-rated diagramming tool.

Create stunning and engaging visuals with lifetime access to Microsoft Visio 2021, now just $17.97 through November 17 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Act now while supplies last!

https://giphy.com/embed/dsKnRuALlWsZG

via GIPHY

Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional: Lifetime License for Windows

Only $17.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.