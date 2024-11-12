Georgia mom arrested after 11-year-old son walks to town — less than a mile — by himself

A mom in deep red Fannin County, Georgia was arrested two weeks ago and could face a year in jail — all because her son walked less than a mile into town by himself. He was days from turning 11.

Brittany Patterson had been out shuttling his brother to a doctor's appointment when the tween, Soren, decided to venture outside on his own, walking towards downtown, Mineral Bluff (which has a population of 370 people). He did not ask his mom before setting out on his adventure, and she later scolded him for leaving.

Nevertheless, police came to her home during dinnertime and handcuffed her in front of three of her four children, reports Reason. They then drove her to the station, where "she was then fingerprinted, photographed, and dressed in an orange jumpsuit." It isn't clear what she was arrested for.

From Reason:

Patterson was soon released on a $500 bail. The next day, a case manager from the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) came out for a home visit, and even went to interview Patterson's oldest son at his school. The case manager told Patterson that everything seemed fine, but declined to comment to Reason. A few days later, DFCS presented Patterson with a "safety plan" for her to sign. It would require her to delegate a "safety person" to be a "knowing participant and guardian" and watch over the children whenever she leaves home. The plan would also require Patterson to download an app onto her son's phone allowing for his location to be monitored. (The day when it will be illegal not to track one's kids is rapidly approaching.) With safety plans, the veiled threat is that if you don't sign, your children could be taken away, says DeLugas. In this case, he says, the unspoken deal seems to be: Sign it and the state won't prosecute. If the state does prosecute, Patterson could face a reckless conduct charge, a $1,000 fine, and a year in jail.



So much for "muh freedoms" in this part of Georgia. As for Patterson, she could face prosecution if she does not comply with Big Brother, but she's digging in her heels. "I will not sign," she said.

