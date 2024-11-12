Kum & Go will be soon be gone for good

Kum & Go, the unfortunately (fortunately?) named gas station and convenience store is currently rebranding all of its locations. According to Maverik, which acquired Kum & Go last year, the reason is "to unify our entire combined footprint under the Maverik brand."

Yeah, I'm sure that's the only reason for the rebrand.

Kum & Go began as Hampton Oil Co., founded by Bill Krause and his father-in-law, T.S. Gentle in 1959. Over time, it grew across the Midwest and, in 1975, adopted the Kum & Go name.

"The K stood for his name and the G stood for Gentle," Krause once told the Des Moine Register. They landed on Kum & Go because "it had the fewest number of letters so the signs would be cheaper."

"I can bristle and be offended, or I can look at the fact that 100,000 people a day come through the doors of Kum & Go," he said.

I don't think Maverik has the same, er, pull.

