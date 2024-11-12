Mac Mini Pro: an adorable 3D-printed enclosure by Jerrod Hofferth

The M4 Mac Mini's small size won headlines but the surprising power of the chip is winning hearts and minds. Jerrod Hofferth designed a similarly tiny Mac Pro-style enclosure to give the new gadget the housing it deserves. Adorable!

Do you remember the adorable miniature PowerMac G5 model on Steve's desk at his Palo Alto home? With the new 5-inch square M4 Mac mini, now you can have your very own functional "Mac Pro mini" or "Mac mini Pro" with just a bit of 3D printing.

The M4 Mac mini slides into the rear of the 3D-printed shell of the Mac Pro case, and is held in securely. All ports remain functional, and the power button is prominently and readily accessible via a push-through button in the case.