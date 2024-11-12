Magic Circle seeks to apologize to woman who infiltrated men-only club in disguise

The Magic Circle is a renowned British organization for magicians, founded in 1905. Women were not allowed to join the Magic Circle for most of its history, until it lifted its ban in 1991.

Now, reports Sky News, the Magic Circle is trying to locate Sophie Lloyd, who disguised herself as a man to audition for membership while the ban was in effect. "Ms Lloyd fooled both the examiners and the Circle's council and even went out for a drink with them," it reports.

When the Magic Circle's leaders discovered the ruse in 1991, they ejected her from the club.

Today, they want to find her so they can apologize and invite her back into the club:

President of the Magic Circle Marvin Berglas told Sky News: "Times have changed. "Back in the day she caused the ultimate deception of fooling the magicians and the council which is quite something. "We're trying to welcome Sophie back because it's such a great story." He added: "Being that she was such a pioneer we would love to find her, get her side of the story and honour her."

Check out the photos of Ms Lloyd, in disguise and as her real self, here.