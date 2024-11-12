Pizzawarmr is a 3D-printable pizza warmer that uses the heat from a game console

Sadly, Pizza Hut won't actually go the last mile and manufacture Pizzawarmr, its design for a pizza warmer utilizing the heat produced by a PlayStation to keep your pie hot. But it has released 3D printer files, meaning you can run one off yourself.

Upgrade your console with the hottest pizza warming technology. Using the warmth from your gaming system to keep your slices warm while you play.

Presumably a marketing tie-in to the new PS5 Pro; I was thinking an XBox version could actually cook the pizza too.

Previously:

• Everquest — now with pizza

• You can now order pizza with a Nintendo Wii (again)

• James Kochalka's 'The Glorkian Warrior Delivers a Pizza'