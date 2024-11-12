Shigeru Miyamoto reflects on Donkey Kong's 40+ year history with a tour through Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World

Gaming legend Shigeru Miyamoto bounded through Super Nintendo World yesterday with the energy of someone half his 71 years, offering YouTube viewers an exclusive first look at the newest addition to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka: Donkey Kong Country, opening December 11, 2024.

The creator of Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong transformed into an enthusiastic tour guide, first diving through an iconic green warp pipe to reach the 1UP Factory shop. But the real transformation occurs at the entrance to Donkey Kong Country, where Mario's familiar blocks gradually give way to rough-hewn rocks and dense jungle vegetation. "Hear that?" Miyamoto asks as the unmistakable Donkey Kong jungle beat pulses through the air.

The new Donkey Kong Country area is impressive. A massive golden temple crowned with a monkey face dominates the background landscape. Donkey Kong's thatched-roof home sits near the entrance. Other details include wooden posts carved with tribal patterns, strategically placed DK barrels, and hanging lanterns. The area looks like a video game come to life, with palm trees and lush vegetation adding to the cartoonish jungle setting.

While Miyamoto teases only the first few seconds of the mine cart ride with its innovative "rail-jumping" technology, DKC offers plenty of other attractions: a rhythm-based conga drum game, interactive features using Power-Up Bands, photo ops with Donkey Kong himself, and the Funky's Fly 'n' Buy shop for exclusive merchandise. The dining options stay true to the theme, with themed treats like the DK Crush Sundae and DK Wild Hot Dog.

Standing in this real-world version of his digital creation, Miyamoto reflected on Donkey Kong's journey from simple pixels in 1981 to this immersive theme park experience: "Donkey Kong made its debut more than 40 years ago in the first arcade game that I created. Since then, he's continued to evolve with each new system. At first, it began with pixelated graphics in 2D, and then with pre-rendered images on Super NES. Then it evolved to 3D on Nintendo 64. And now, thanks to the incredible talent at Universal Creative, the world of Donkey Kong has come to life in a real world that can be experienced in person."

