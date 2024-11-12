Startlingly strange video of bicyclist vanishing while pedaling down the road

Dave Clifford, who lives in the Ilocos Sur province of the Philippines, was looking at video footage from his home security system "as we've had a lot of cats trying to get at the birds in our aviary," he said. In the below clip, you can see a stream of motorcycles go down the road followed by a lone bicyclist. Then something impossible happens.

"This person on a bike disintegrates and disappears just like on Star Trek," Clifford told Coast to Coast. "We've had our cameras for three years and we've never encountered footage like this before."

Apparently, that particular stretch of road "has a bad reputation as a few people have died there," he said. Meanwhile, this strange event happened on "All Saints Day, when traditionally Filipinos go visit their dead relatives."

