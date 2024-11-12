Tony Todd dead at 69

Tony Todd, the towering actor famed for his performances in Candyman, Star Trek, Final Destination and Platoon among many other productions, died last week at 69. NPR:

He shot to stardom in 1992 playing the ghost of a murdered Black artist in the horror movie Candyman. Todd reprised the role three more times in subsequent films in the series. "My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven," said Virginia Madsen, Todd's Candyman costar in a tearful post on Instagram. "The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life."

Three times in the mirror, a memento mori to remind you they don't come back.