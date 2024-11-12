Trump picks liar and puppy killer Kristi Noem to lead Homeland Security

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is being rewarded for her loyalty to Donald Trump with a plumb role in his upcoming administration. He's appointed her to run the department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The serial fabricator will oversee 240,000 people across various agencies. Its functions include:

Border security through customs enforcement and Coast Guard operations

Emergency response via FEMA for disaster preparedness

Cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure and government networks

Counter-terrorism through intelligence gathering and analysis

Transportation security via TSA for airports and public transit

Immigration services for processing legal immigration and citizenship applications

Science and technology research for threat detection and security innovations.

Noem is an ideal pick for the job. Earlier this year, Noem published a book riddled with lies, including fabricating a meeting with Kim Jong Un. One item in the book that was true was her description of shooting a puppy to death that she said she "hated."



[Via Courthouse News Service]