Trump picks liar and puppy killer Kristi Noem to lead Homeland Security

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is being rewarded for her loyalty to Donald Trump with a plumb role in his upcoming administration. He's appointed her to run the department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The serial fabricator will oversee 240,000 people across various agencies. Its functions include:
- Border security through customs enforcement and Coast Guard operations
- Emergency response via FEMA for disaster preparedness
- Cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure and government networks
- Counter-terrorism through intelligence gathering and analysis
- Transportation security via TSA for airports and public transit
- Immigration services for processing legal immigration and citizenship applications
- Science and technology research for threat detection and security innovations.
Noem is an ideal pick for the job. Earlier this year, Noem published a book riddled with lies, including fabricating a meeting with Kim Jong Un. One item in the book that was true was her description of shooting a puppy to death that she said she "hated."
