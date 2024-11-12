Why the M4 Mac Mini power button is on the bottom

The M4 Mac Mini's power button can't be reached without picking up the entire computer, small as it is, and finding it on the underside. One of those comical "design" decisions that Apple makes now and again, this one was sufficiently viral to elicit an explanation from the company. Here's Apple executives Greg Joswiak and/or John Ternus, as quoted from a Chinese-language article that was presumably based on an interview conducted in English:

Well, we've shrunk the size of it so much, right? It's equivalent to half the size of the previous generation. So we needed to put the power button in the most appropriate spot because it's so small. It's convenient to press. Just tuck your finger in there and hit the button. In fact, the most important thing is you pretty much never use the power button on your Mac. I don't even remember the last time I turned on a Mac.

If you have to turn off your Mac off you're using it wrong. Take the mountain by strategy: leave it upside-down.