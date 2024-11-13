Bulldog acts like a tough guy — until he hears the words "Dunkin' Donuts" (video)

Brisket is one tough-looking English bulldog who looks like he is doing his human a big favor when she calls him into the room.

"Well, what is it? We don't have all day," is his expression as he tilts his head to see what she wants.

But as soon as she says, "Do you want to go to Dunkin' Donuts?" the doggo drops his no-nonsense act to tap-dance across the house and jump for joy like only an excited young pup would do. (See video below, posted by thatfatbulldog.)

When it comes to treats — as in the whip cream pup cups that Dunkin' offers its canine customers — even tough guys can't resist.

Via ParadePets

