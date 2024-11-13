GOP now controls all three branches of the US Federal government

All hope is gone. Any resistance to a Presidency steeped in hatred and revenge will have to be conducted by the States; The House of Representatives will remain under Republican control.

Assumedly, unless he pisses convicted felon and President-elect Donald Trump off, MAGA Mike Johnson will remain speaker of the house. I wouldn't put money on Johnson keeping the job, but he has been very obedient thus far, and Trump is faced with Senate leadership that isn't 100% kowtowing to his demands. The angling to deepen Republican control over the Supreme Court is also sad, but expected.

It'll be gruesome seeing what they decide to do first unless they fall into immediately backstabbing clownery.

