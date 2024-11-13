Here is the latest list of passwords you should never use

Nordpass released its annual list of the "Top 200 Most Common Passwords." For obvious reason, you should never ever use any of these as a password. To create the list, they analyzed massive databases—some acquired form the dark web—of stolen or otherwise exposed passwords.

You can sort their list by country as well for a more localized perspective on bad password choices.

Here are the top 10 globally, all of which take less than one second to crack:

123456 123456789 12345678 password qwerty123 qwerty1 111111 12345 secret 123123

Other favorites include: "iloveyou" and "fuckyou."

