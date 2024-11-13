Human head discovered by beach worker raking sand in Florida

A worker made a gruesome discovery while raking a South Florida beach yesterday: a human head was floating along the shoreline.

The head, found near Key Biscayne, seemed to have belonged to a man, reports The Independent. But so far, no other body parts have been found, and the identity of the head is still unknown.

Police are also not sure whether the decapitation was caused by a homicide or a boating accident.

From The Independent:

But, it is currently unclear if he was the victim of a crime or if a marine animal or boating accident may have led to a decapitation, [Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin] added. "We have not been able to determine exactly how the head became separated from the body, but there are a couple [of] working theories," he said. The medical examiner's office is now working to identity the remains and determine possible cause of death.

