In newly-uncovered phone call Charles Manson admitted to murders in Mexico years before the L.A. killing spree

Charles Manson apparently murdered people in Mexico years before he moved to California, cultivated his "family," and masterminded a horrible Hollywood killing spree in 1969. He confessed to it on a recorded phone call from prison that features in a new documentary—Making Manson—focusing on his earlier life.

"See there's a whole part of my life that nobody knows about," Manson says in the recording below. "I lived in Mexico for awhile. I went to Acapulco, stole some cars. I just got involved in stuff over my head, man. Got involved in a couple of killings. I left my .357 Magnum in Mexico City, and I left some dead people on the beach."

From the Los Angeles Times:

The Mexico killings are among the first that Manson has taken credit for. Manson long maintained that he had not ordered any murders even after his 1971 conviction, with some claiming the 1969 murders were "copycats" masterminded by another. Manson's followers and friends in the lead-up to the L.A. murders knew he had spent time in prison but were not all aware of the extent of Manson's past crimes, which included prior arrests for rape, theft and violating parole. The Acapulco killings would be among the most violent of Manson's pre-1969 offenses.



