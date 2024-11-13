Internet troll who terrorized Japan now trapped in Korea facing criminal charges

A nuisance streamer known for harassing people in Japan is now facing serious legal consequences in South Korea after mocking comfort women memorials and terrorizing local businesses.

Johnny Somali, who built an online following by deliberately antagonizing people and streaming the results, now faces up to 5 years in prison. His content typically involves harassing service workers, making racist remarks, and causing public disturbances — all while livestreaming to his viewers.

"He's a nuisance streamer who travels around the world just getting his ass beat," says one commenter in this video. "He is literally like a piñata that gets delivered to different countries for the citizens to beat up… because he's a racist who does his best to disrupt society and make everyone's lives around him miserable."

His most egregious act in South Korea involved filming himself undressing and rubbing his body against memorials honoring comfort women — victims of World War II sexual slavery perpetrated by the Japanese. Despite claiming ignorance in an apology video, earlier footage shows him gleefully targeting the memorial: "Oh my God, yo this is what I was looking for. Japan hates this thing right here… Make sure to clip that."

Somali is now stuck in Korea awaiting trial. Korean authorities confiscated his passport and implemented a travel ban. Beyond his current charge for business obstruction — throwing noodles and harassing convenience store staff — Somali could face additional charges. Even better news: the Korean justice system has a 90% conviction rate for indicted cases.

