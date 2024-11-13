MAGAs are mad GOP Senators didn't do what they expected

MAGA pundits thought the 2024 election results meant they'd be getting everything their way. It seems the GOP-led Senate has other ideas.

Get ready for years of MAGA pundits raging against anything that doesn't go exactly how they or Donald Trump wanted. It'll be fascinating to see when Trump himself crosses their line on some issue because Republicans are only posied to come together in sweeping matters like ending the Affordable Health Care Act with no replacement. It isn't even clear whether they will pay for the mass deportations.

In selecting South Dakota's John Thune, the Republican Senate majority has chosen a leader who did not go along with the 2020 election fraud bullshit and felt Trump's Access Hollywood tapes disqualified him.

"Thune has notoriously been anti Trump," said MAGA gadfly Laura Loomer. "Trump won a historic landslide and a national mandate so naturally our Republican Senate elects one of the biggest Trump haters on planet earth as Majority leader," added influential right-wing account Catturd. "These skunks hate you." "Senator Thune elected Senate Majority Leader in secret vote," said the Libs of TikTok account. "The only reason they would do it in secret is if they have something to hide. We should have transparency from the people we elected to represent us." RawStory

