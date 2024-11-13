Smoking is so 2024. Quit your tobacco addiction with help from this science-backed app

TL;DR: Break up with your smoking addiction with Kwit, an app that can help you go tobacco-free for only $59.99 (reg. $149).

Was one of your goals for 2024 to kick your smoking habit to the curb? Did you actually accomplish that this year? You might've fallen short of going cold turkey or weaning off the cigarettes or vapes, but it might be because you didn't have the right tools at your disposal!

Meet Kwit, the app designed to help you quit smoking with its science-backed approach. You'll get cognitive and behavioral therapies, around-the-clock support, and plenty of other resources designed to make your path to a tobacco-free lifestyle more attainable. Lifetime access to this app is now only $59.99 (reg. $149) while supplies last.

Instead of trying to stop smoking entirely—only to find yourself smoking again come the weekend—Kwit can help you outsmart your addiction. You'll have the tools to rewire your brain and smoking triggers for good!

Imagine entering 2025 well on your way to quitting your tobacco habit—and saving a pretty penny on cigarettes and vapes. This app makes your journey more realistic and attainable thanks to its gamified approach. You'll gain achievements and be able to track all your smoke-free accomplishments as you use the app.

You might be more successful this time around, thanks to how Kwit lets you tailor your journey. Whether you're quitting cigarettes, tapering off vaping, or using a nicotine replacement, you can adapt your experience to your exact needs. Set customizable personal goals and celebrate every milestone, regardless of how big or small.

You can also stay informed while breaking up with your smoking addiction with the app's plethora of expert-crafted articles and daily affirmations. After all, you'll only overcome your cigarette or vape addiction if you truly understand it!

You'll also join a community of fellow smoking quitters, which could help you stay motivated on your journey. It's so helpful that one user wrote, "I've only been using this app for a few days, but already I am more mindful of not only my smoking habits, but also other negative coping habits I am trying to kick."

Make 2025 the year you really put your smoking addiction to the side.

Grab lifetime access to Kwit and its science-backed approach for just $59.99 while supplies last!

Kwit Stop-Smoking App: Premium Lifetime Subscription

Only $59.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.