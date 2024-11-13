"Times New Dumbass" is a font inspired by the owner of Xitter

Earlier today, I had to check my spam email folder for a completely legitimate reason. But while I was down there in the dregs, there was another message that caught my eye—one sent from timesnewdumbass@gmail.com. They wrote:

Elon does this stupid "X" jump all the time. So we took one of those pictures and warped it into every letter of the alphabet. Now it's a free font, available for download (SVG color font, so works in Photshop, Illustrator, etc).

So I clicked through. And to my delight, I was greeted by Times New Dumbass, a complete font series inspired by Elon Musk's most obnoxious onstage hype-man moves.

While I can't think of any practical use for the font, I am admittedly impressed by the graphic design ingenuity on display here.

Times New Dumbass

