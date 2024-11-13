Trump: Accused sex trafficker Matt Gaetz picked for US Attorney General

Donald Trump just named accused sex trafficker Matt Gaetz to be the next US attorney general.

For years, the 42-year-old Florida congressman has been under investigation for sex trafficking, sexual misconduct with a minor, and illicit drug use — so it's only fitting that he would become the latest in Trump's lineup. Furthermore, I can't imagine a better pick than Gaetz — known for his payback tactics — to carry out Trump's vengeance campaign against all who have displeased the mad king.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy once complained that Gaetz "belonged in jail." But in MAGAland, thugs and sex creeps get elevated while adjudicated rapists are deified. No wonder McCarthy is the party pariah — he needs to get with the program!

From CNBC:

If he is confirmed by the Senate, Gaetz will succeed Attorney General Merrick Garland, who led the Justice Department as it carried out a sex-trafficking investigation into the congressman. The DOJ ultimately declined to charge Gaetz. Gaetz remains the subject of an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation into whether he engaged in sexual misconduct or illicit drug use. In October 2023, Gaetz filed the original motion to oust then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, his fellow Republican. A band of eight Republicans led by Gaetz would ultimately join with all House Democrats in removing McCarthy as speaker, plunging the GOP conference into chaos.

