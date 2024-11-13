Trump whisperers have a "weird homoerotic fascination" of Putin, frets Boris Johnson (video)

Trump doppelgänger Boris Johnson was pleased with the US election results, but was concerned about MAGA's "weird homoerotic fascination" with Vladimir Putin.

"I think there's a faction in the Republican party that has a strange weird homoerotic fascination for Putin, that I personally don't share," the former UK Prime Minister said at Fortune's Global Forum conference on Monday. "Some of these people think he's an all-around stand-up guy and they like his manly Christianity."

"It's complete nonsense! Complete nonsense. He's a tyrant and a kleptocrat and a murderer and a very, very dangerous and bad man," he added. "But there's no question that some of those people are in the 47th president's ear. And they're whispering a lot of absolute nonsense to him, as is [Hungarian dictator] Viktor Orbán. And there's a lot of dangerous, poisonous, pernicious talk at the moment." (See video below, starting at 12:40, posted by Fortune Magazine.)

In 2022, Johnson — along with Canada's Justin Trudeau — mocked Putin at a three-day G7 summit for riding horseback half-naked. "Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?" he joked. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin."

"We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," Trudeau added, to which Johnson said, "There you go! There you go! We've got to show them our pecs!" (You can see that video here.)

