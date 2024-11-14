American tourist arrested for scratching family names into sacred Japanese shrine as a "prank"

A 65-year-old American tourist was arrested in Tokyo for defacing one of the Meiji shrine's sacred torii gates. According to news reports, Steve Lee Hayes admitted to police he carved his family names into the wooden gate with his fingernail as a prank during vacation.

From The Japan Times:

According to the police's international crime division, Hayes arrived in Japan on Monday for a sightseeing trip with his family. Security camera footage from around the Meiji Shrine area led investigators to identify him as the suspect. He was detained at a Tokyo hotel on the afternoon of Wednesday. Authorities believe the incident was intended to be an act of mischief.



