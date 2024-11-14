Bear that trashed Rolls Royce was actually insurance fraudsters in a costume

According to insurance claims, bears broke into three luxury vehicles in southern California and trashed the interiors. The cars included two Mercedes cars and a Rolls-Royce Ghost parked at Lake Arrowhead just northeast of Los Angeles. After the insurance adjusters examined video of the bear caught in the act, they had a fun realization.

"Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume," the California Department of Insurance said in a statement.

According to the report, Ruben Tamrazian, 26; Ararat Chirkinian, 39; and Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, all of Glendale, and Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, of Valley Village, were charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy.

From NBC News:



The bear costume, with brown fur, a head shaped like a bear's, paws and metal hand tools to simulate claw marks, was found in the suspects' home, officials said. Video of the alleged damage showed what appeared to be minor groove marks on seats and the interior that were intended to pass for claw marks. Investigators also showed the videos to a biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who "opined it was clearly a human in a bear suit," the Insurance Department said.

