The unofficial, Trump-sanctioned "Department of Government Efficiency," or DOGE, is off to a questionable start.

Criminal Donald Trump's pet business and technology experts, Elon "Leon" Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, are looking for "super high-IQ, small government revolutionaries" to work eighty-hour weeks at their new not-a-department "department."

I guess their first cost-cutting measure is to use volunteers, as the government isn't paying? Why is Musk so interested in government cost cutting and efficiency? He wants to get rid of any oversight and shake off that pesky FTC, for one.

As for Musk, such a commission could be of great help to him in getting rid of the numerous government investigations into his business practices as well as help procure new federal contracts. God knows, he may need some very lucrative new contracts. Under Musk, Xitter's valuation has "cratered," leaving it worth as little as half of what he paid," The Post previously reported. Investor Ross Gerber told the paper that he now considers his Xitter investment of less than $1 million "worthless." Crooks and Liars

