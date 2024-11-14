For some Trump supporters, regret is already setting in

Here's a twenty-minute video recounting stories of regret, grief, and, honestly, pure ignorance, from people who voted for Trump and are beginning to suffer the consequences. The video was shared by MeidasTouch and features, as host Brett Meiselas explains, "Trump supporters already suffering after voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election."

Some of the stories feature Trump supporters who have lost family members who refuse to engage with them post-election because they voted to take away their civil rights. Other stories feature Trump supporters who have been served divorce papers from spouses who take voting against reproductive rights and bodily autonomy seriously. In other stories, we hear about Trump supporters who are expressing utter confusion and despair after voting "against Obamacare" in the hopes that Trump would still keep the Affordable Care Act—that they rely on—and then discovering that Obamacare IS the ACA. We also hear about people who don't understand how tariffs work and are shocked and dismayed to learn that prices for all kinds of goods are going to skyrocket.

I wish I could revel in schadenfreude, but, honestly, this video just makes me sad and angry that so many people unknowingly voted against their best interests or against the best interests of the people they love and care about. Sure, many folks knew exactly what they were voting for, but many didn't, and that's a sad commentary on the strength and pervasiveness of GOP propaganda as well as on the sorry state of education and critical media literacy in the United States. So, I get no pleasure from this video, only grief and outrage.

