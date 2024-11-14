Former New York Representative Michael Grimm, 54, a disgraced fraudster who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2012, has turned to GoFundMe to cover his medical expenses after becoming paralyzed in a polo accident.

Grimm's career highlights read like a MAGA hero's resume:

In 2014, he was charged with 20 counts of fraud, tax evasion, and perjury

He pleaded guilty to felony tax fraud, admitting to perjury and hiring illegal immigrants

He threatened to throw a NY1-TV reporter Michael Scotto over a balcony and "break him in half" when questioned about campaign finance

His girlfriend was arrested for making illegal campaign contributions through straw donors. In September, she pleaded guilty to making illegal contributions to Grimm's 2010 campaign

He was investigated by the FBI for alleged abuse of authority as an FBI agent

His business ventures faced multiple controversies, including DOT safety violations

Grimm resigned from Congress in 2015 and served eight months in prison. He attempted to return to politics in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary.

In August, Mr. Grimm xitted a photo of himself and his horse, which was had a MAGA cap on its head. Grimm wrote, "Meet Leonidas my Republican horse who says to vote for Trump and Marko Kepi for NYS Senate this November 5th!"

Meet Leonidas my Republican horse who says to vote for Trump and Marko Kepi for NYS Senate this November 5th! ⁦@NEWSMAX⁩ ⁦@MarkoKepi⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/ddBb216Cr0 — Michael Grimm (@MichaelGrimmNY) August 31, 2024

