Free Galaxy magazine archive: 356 classic sci-fi issues now online

Galaxy magazine debuted in October 1950 as a sophisticated alternative to the existing science fiction pulps.

From Open Culture:

Galaxy … promised a kind of science fiction different from the space operas of previous decades. As an "annual report" written by publisher H.L. Gold proclaimed,

…other publishers thought the idea of offering mature science fiction in an attractive, adult format was downright funny. They knew what sold–shapely female endomorphs with bronze bras, embattled male mesomorphs clad in muscle, and frightful alien monsters in search of a human soul.