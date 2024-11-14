Free Galaxy magazine archive: 356 classic sci-fi issues now online

Galaxy magazine debuted in October 1950 as a sophisticated alternative to the existing science fiction pulps.
Galaxy … promised a kind of science fiction different from the space operas of previous decades. As an "annual report" written by publisher H.L. Gold proclaimed,
…other publishers thought the idea of offering mature science fiction in an attractive, adult format was downright funny. They knew what sold–shapely female endomorphs with bronze bras, embattled male mesomorphs clad in muscle, and frightful alien monsters in search of a human soul.
The Internet Archive has a nearly complete run of Galaxy for online reading and downloading.
Galaxy's prominent authors and stories included:
- Frank Herbert's Dune World (1963-1964): expanded into the epic novel Dune.
- Ray Bradbury: "The Fireman" (1951), expanded into the famous novel Fahrenheit 451
- Robert A. Heinlein: (1951) The Puppet Masters
- Alfred Bester: The Demolished Man (1952), a serialized novel that won the first Hugo Award for Best Novel
- Isaac Asimov's The Gods Themselves (1972), serialized novel that won both Hugo and Nebula award
- Frederik Pohl and C.M. Kornbluth's Gravy Planet (1952)
- Jack Vance: stories like The Dragon Masters and The Star King, winning Hugo Awards
- Cordwainer Smith: "The Boy who Bought Old Earth"
- Harlan Ellison's "'Repent, Harlequin!' Said the Ticktockman" (1965), won both Hugo and Nebula awards
- Philip José Farmer: "Seventy Years of Decpop"
