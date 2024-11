In the video below, wonderful NOLA composer-bandleader-singer Jon Batiste listens to Green Day's "Holiday" for the first time and then jams along with a perfect piano accompaniment.

"The form was cold, bro…. Get it Billy! Ride your horse! Ride!!!"

