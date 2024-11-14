Listen to Moo Deng's catchy new theme song

Moo Deng, the adorable, feisty Thai pygmy hippo, now has an official song.

According to the Associated Press, the appropriately bouncy song was written and produced by well-known Thai composer Mueanphet Ammara. The song has English, Thai, Chinese, and Japanese versions.

I am happy to report that Boing Boing features prominently in the English version. We had no idea Moo Deng was a fan.

Each video features different clips of Moo Deng being Moo Deng, and the English version is somehow the least cute.

In the Chinese version, Moo Deng is surprisingly chill.

Japan, being the kawaii capital of the world, gets 51 seconds of tiny baby Moo Deng attempting to be fierce and failing adorably.

Time will tell if Moodeng Moodeng will become as popular as the Capybara Song.

