Meet Gnatalie, Los Angeles' new fossilized green dinosaur

The newly renovated NHM Commons is "a bright and airy space" that features a new museum resident, Gnatalie. Gnatalie is a new species of sauropod unearthed in Utah and now displayed by the LA County museum. She's enormous, larger than two and a half school buses, and her green hue comes from the celadonite that supplanted her bones.

