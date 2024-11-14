Meet Gnatalie, Los Angeles' new fossilized green dinosaur

(Courtesy Natural History Museum of L.A. County) (Courtesy Natural History Museum of L.A. County)
The Natural History Museum of L.A. County is unveiling a renovated 75,000-square-foot wing to house their newest exhibit, "Gnatalie."

The newly renovated NHM Commons is "a bright and airy space" that features a new museum resident, Gnatalie. Gnatalie is a new species of sauropod unearthed in Utah and now displayed by the LA County museum. She's enormous, larger than two and a half school buses, and her green hue comes from the celadonite that supplanted her bones.

That space includes Gnatalie, a brand new species of sauropod and the first ever green dinosaur skeleton mounted for display, according to Lori Bettison-Varga, the museum's director and president. The museum held a preview event on Wednesday.

Gnatalie (the "g" is silent) is a big deal. It took scientists 15 years to dig up Gnatalie from a hillside in Utah. From head to toe it's about the length of two-and-a-half school buses, its head looking out two south-facing windows. No other sauropod like it is on display.

Yes, its fossilized bones have a green shade. That's from the celadonite mineral that replaced its bones over 150 million years.

LAist

