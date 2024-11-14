Mystery creature caught on video near Yellowstone may be exceedingly-rare animal

Wildlife photographer Trent Sizemore was driving about a mile from Yellowstone National Park when a strange creature raced across the road in front of his car. Fortunately, Sizemore had a dashcam that captured the blurry but intriguing footage below.

"My first thought was it was either a coyote or a black wolf," Sizemore told Cowboy State Daily. "But it was loping across the road, too low to the ground to be a wolf."



He had a sneaking suspicion of what it was and confirmed it with his friend, wildlife biologist Cat Wood.

"I feel like the gait, color and size indicate that it's a wolverine," Wood said. "It's called a loping gallop," she added, and that's "very specific to wolverines."

It was quite a lucky sighting as, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, there may be as few as 15 Wolverines living in the state.



